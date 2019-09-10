Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.15, approximately 347,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,568,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 1,508,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,337,992.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 985,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,576,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 344,964 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,995,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,622 shares during the period.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.