Northern Trust Corp Acquires 372,921 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,785,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $272,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PPL by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,914,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,594 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,170,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PPL by 428.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,674,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PPL by 43.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,936,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

PPL traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 134,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,514. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. PPL Corp has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

