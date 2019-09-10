Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Eversource Energy worth $312,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,575,841 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Eversource Energy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

NYSE ES traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 86,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.