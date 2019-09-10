Northern Trust Corp Has $246.28 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $246,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $2,011,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,881 shares of company stock worth $6,932,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. 405,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

