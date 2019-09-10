Northern Trust Corp Has $258.27 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of TransDigm Group worth $258,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.42.

NYSE TDG traded down $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.59. 17,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,935. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.38, for a total value of $4,673,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,358,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,164.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,617 shares of company stock valued at $141,102,756. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

