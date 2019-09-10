Northern Trust Corp Has $267.06 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Parker-Hannifin worth $267,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.39 per share, with a total value of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.11. 437,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,018. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

