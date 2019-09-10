Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,374 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of PACCAR worth $294,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 69,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

