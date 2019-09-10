Obsidian Energy’s (OBE) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OBE. ValuEngine raised Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.15.

Obsidian Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,276 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Obsidian Energy by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Obsidian Energy by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

