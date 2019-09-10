Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Hits $0.0322 on Major Exchanges

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Octoin Coin has a market capitalization of $17,900.00 and approximately $19,303.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.01245128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00088128 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

