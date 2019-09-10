Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ODFL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.40. The company had a trading volume of 579,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,873. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.23. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total value of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

