Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,817 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,547,000 after purchasing an additional 645,094 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 657,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 631,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

In related news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,458. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.