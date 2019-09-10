Omnitude Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $17,418.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

