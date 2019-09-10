Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 10.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 366,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 107.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $2,017,423 in the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.