Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after buying an additional 626,387 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,463.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nomura began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.66. 1,355,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,846,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

