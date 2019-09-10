Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 528.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,028 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 160.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 63.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Avid Technology by 307.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 13,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,595. The firm has a market cap of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.29 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Avid Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVID shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

