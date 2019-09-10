Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $148,768.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,659.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $83,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,568 shares in the company, valued at $215,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $903,413. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,190. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.