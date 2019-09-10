Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,941 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,535. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 352.12% and a negative net margin of 379.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

