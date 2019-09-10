Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,086 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 13,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,982. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.58. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

