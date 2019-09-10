Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.50.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $10.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.31. 11,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.48 and a 200 day moving average of $353.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $385.51. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

