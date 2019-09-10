Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,985 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

