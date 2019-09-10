Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,938 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCM. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 462.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,134. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $254.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

