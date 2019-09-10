Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $755,380.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, TOPBTC, C-CEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $755,380.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00216829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.01235540 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017531 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com.

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Mercatox, C-CEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

