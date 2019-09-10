Ossiam Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,354. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

