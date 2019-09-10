Ossiam Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 440.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 34,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,183. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

