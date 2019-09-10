Ossiam Increases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

MSI traded down $5.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.87. The company had a trading volume of 850,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,083. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $108.25 and a one year high of $182.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $15,212,983.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

