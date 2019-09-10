Ossiam Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ossiam decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after buying an additional 605,419 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,844,343,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,840,730,000 after buying an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,471,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,275,354,000 after buying an additional 213,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,553,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $937,863,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $292.34. The stock had a trading volume of 259,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $458.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

