Ossiam Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.58.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $44.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $794.67. 607,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $810.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $722.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,976 shares of company stock valued at $128,903,363. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

