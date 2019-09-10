OSSIAM LUX OSSIAM ETF SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EU-EUR (LON:CAPE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of OSSIAM LUX OSSIAM ETF SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EU-EUR (LON:CAPE) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as £302.98 ($395.89) and last traded at £302.98 ($395.89), 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at £306.58 ($400.59).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is £295.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £139.67.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for OSSIAM LUX OSSIAM ETF SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EU-EUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSSIAM LUX OSSIAM ETF SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EU-EUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.