Own Hits Market Cap of $5.58 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Own has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $1.12 million worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00216215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.01233736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00088875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,412,586 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Own is weown.com. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

