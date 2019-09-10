PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.99%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $60,767.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $355,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,911.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

