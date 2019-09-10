Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,876 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Acuity Brands by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 187.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AYI stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.56. 4,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,421. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $173.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

