Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,144 Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.55. 3,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.02. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

