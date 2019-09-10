Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,651 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1,169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Life Storage worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,124,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LSI traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,927. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.11.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

