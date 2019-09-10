Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 333,309 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 329,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of ADT by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 111,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 50,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. ADT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.