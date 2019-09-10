Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 28.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 50.8% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,134. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.72. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

