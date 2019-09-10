Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group during the second quarter valued at $2,962,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Zayo Group by 2,069.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 39,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

Zayo Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.79. 20,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,589. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $650.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 432,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $14,111,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,859.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 15,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $506,689.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,955 shares of company stock worth $15,265,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZAYO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks cut Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Zayo Group Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.