Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,064,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 11.4% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,721,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 736,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.72.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 403,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

