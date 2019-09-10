Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 11,750 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $29.80. 109,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

