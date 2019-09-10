Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pagegroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Pagegroup stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Pagegroup has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

