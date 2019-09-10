Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Painted Pony Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65, 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.20 million during the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PDPYF)

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.