Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 1,296.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,748 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 47.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after buying an additional 524,612 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,949 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of VIPS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 127,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,239,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.