Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.76% of BRT Apartments worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 18.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRT remained flat at $$14.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,136. BRT Apartments Corp has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

