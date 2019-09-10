Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,475 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $65,331,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after buying an additional 171,117 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $22,115,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,648,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

NYSE NOC traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $349.01. The stock had a trading volume of 438,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,375. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

