Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,573,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413,130 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $547,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. 15,109,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,980,612. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

