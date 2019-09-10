Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,566,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,406 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of PepsiCo worth $729,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 96.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $135.23. 1,090,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,966. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

