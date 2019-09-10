Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.10 Billion Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,322,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,097,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

