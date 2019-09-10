Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $875.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,001,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 173,918 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of Cisco Systems worth $875,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 966,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 379.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 893,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 282,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,650,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,497,906 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

