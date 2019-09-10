Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 102,742 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,742 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Amgen worth $405,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.