Park Group (LON:PARK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Park Group plc (LON:PARK)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), approximately 124,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Park Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.34. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79.

Park Group (LON:PARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 5.43 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Park Group’s previous dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Park Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Park Group (LON:PARK)

Park Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, gifts, and hampers in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

