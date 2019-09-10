Park West Asset Management LLC Buys 222,297 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,297 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Quotient worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,290 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 104.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Quotient by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 701,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,462.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Hallsworth acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 26,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,732. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $545.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Ltd will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

